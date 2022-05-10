Justin Bieber Said He Could Be ‘The Next Jake Paul’ After Taking ‘Secret Boxing Lessons’

It looks like Justin Bieber has some decent skills in the boxing ring.

The pop star reportedly took ‘secret boxing lessons’ to prepare for a role in a biopic about Ukrainian fighter Dmitriy Salita.

The film’s screenwriter, Gregory Allen Howard, is apparently extremely impressed with the musician’s boxing skills.

Howard told Vegas Insider, “From what I’ve seen of Justin Bieber, he has the talent and the boxing skills to go from entertainment to boxing – he has the ability to be the next. Jack Paul.

Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News

“I’ve seen Justin practice and he has skills. I’m not telling you he’s ready to be the middleweight champion of the world, but he’s not bad.

“The hardest part of a boxing movie is moving like a boxer. Justin Bieber was apparently taking lessons, he was really quite believable.

“There’s a little clip of him on YouTube or something. He is very believable as a boxer. ”

YouTube sensation Jake Paul has already transitioned into the boxing world and has garnered a lot of attention in the boxing scene because of it.

Paul has won all five of his fights, including two against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

We’d hazard a guess that the controversial star would be more than ready to take on Bieber down the line – considering he’s already called everyone out for a fight.

It’s no secret that Bieber is also a fan of combat sports.

The pop star has been seen at countless boxing and mixed martial arts events in the past and enjoys strong relationships with big names in both sports.

He stepped between the ropes for the music video for ‘Anyone’, which saw him training diligently in the clip. However, that’s as far as his actual in-ring experience goes.

That said, he has trained with Floyd Mayweather in the past, doing a little light pad session at the boxing legend’s gym in Las Vegas.

The Dmitriy Salita biopic could potentially see Bieber playing the Ukrainian fighter, with Howard targeting Morgan Freeman or Denzel Curry for supporting roles, according to Vegas Insider.