Justin Bieber says he has similarities with 2Pac

While he is currently in a depression after his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, justin bieber on the radio Power 106, made a new statement that caught the eye. During an interview in the Power Mornings ShowBieber talked about his spiritual connection to 2Pac.

After recently unveiling the music video for Honest featuring Don Toliver, Bieber takes the opportunity to remind you that this is more of an “atmosphere” record than you can certainly play with your team and hang out. Then asked by co-host Letty about his “connection with God”, he quickly made the connection with 2Pac with whom he would share many things in common about his faith.

“As you know I’ve always been a huge Tupac fan, I’ve definitely grown on my journey with my faith and I really feel like we have some similarities when it comes to our conviction to want to speak to people about God’s love for them.“

His next album

Regarding his news, Justin, still at the top of his career, remains quite confidential and ensure that other songs will be released before his next album, which is coming to an end.

“I don’t think there’s a date yet, but I know we’re wrapping up. It’s almost done, it sounds really good. I’m really excited about it. I have a lot of features interesting and yes, it should drop shortly.”

In addition to Don Toliver, the album will feature a “wicked guitar solo” by John Mayer. “He is someone I have admired for a long time”said Bieber, who is currently on his “Justice World Tour.”