Justin Bieber: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose together at the Academy Museum Gala | Academy Museum Gala | USA | USA | United States | celebrity | NMR | OFF SIDE
Everything remains in the past! Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber surprised their fans around the world by letting themselves be photographed happily together at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, United States.
This situation occurred after the 25-year-old model referred to Selena’s love past with singer Justin Bieber, in an interview for the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.
In the images, Selena can be seen hugging Hailey Bieber, who is holding a glass. They both came out smiling and joined their faces.
“Hailey and Selena put an end to feuding rumors with a backstage snap that shows they are okay”titrated the medium TMZ.
The photos of the celebrities have gone viral on social networks and Twitter users have applauded this possible amical reconciliation.
“Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are the clear example that they never fight over a man, they look very divine”, said a tweeter.
“Images of the year, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber together at the Academy Museum Gala and posing for the camera for the first time”quoted the Mundial Latina website.
As you remember, Selena Gomez had a long relationship with Justin Bieber, but finally the Canadian singer decided to marry the model Hailey in September 2019. Unleashing the fury of some fans.