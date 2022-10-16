Entertainment

Justin Bieber: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose together at the Academy Museum Gala | Academy Museum Gala | USA | USA | United States | celebrity | NMR | OFF SIDE

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 3 1 minute read

Everything remains in the past! Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber surprised their fans around the world by letting themselves be photographed happily together at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, United States.

This situation occurred after the 25-year-old model referred to Selena’s love past with singer Justin Bieber, in an interview for the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

In the images, Selena can be seen hugging Hailey Bieber, who is holding a glass. They both came out smiling and joined their faces.

“Hailey and Selena put an end to feuding rumors with a backstage snap that shows they are okay”titrated the medium TMZ.

The photos of the celebrities have gone viral on social networks and Twitter users have applauded this possible amical reconciliation.

“Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are the clear example that they never fight over a man, they look very divine”, said a tweeter.

“Images of the year, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber together at the Academy Museum Gala and posing for the camera for the first time”quoted the Mundial Latina website.

As you remember, Selena Gomez had a long relationship with Justin Bieber, but finally the Canadian singer decided to marry the model Hailey in September 2019. Unleashing the fury of some fans.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Celebrities mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The end of an era. The death of Queen Elizabeth II was world news and generated many reactions on social networks. Figures from music, film and television expressed mourning for her loss. (Source: America TV)

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

From Victoria Beckham to Angelina Jolie: The superfood that moisturizes the skin and improves memory

6 mins ago

Mbappé’s statement deemed arrogant on OM at the end of the Clasico buzzes (video)

7 mins ago

The strange pride of not wearing makeup | Beauty

17 mins ago

Tom Felton makes these shocking revelations about his relationship with Emma Watson

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button