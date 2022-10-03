Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez or Ashley Tisdale together 10 years ago

Although there have been quite a few romances between our Disney stars that we always kept track of, no doubt Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship has been one of the most talked about (perhaps because of his numerous comings and goings). In fact, today there are still accounts on social networks that recall some of her most viral moments during their relationship.

After the SO talked about Hailey Bieber interview (Justin’s wife, in case you didn’t know, despite all the adorable content they give us on social networks) we have continued to remember this relationship. The reason? In the interview, Hailey is asked about it and she mentions Selena Gomez revealing if it is true that Justin began his relationship with her when ‘Jelena’ still existed (on which the ‘Wolves’ singer also spoke).

If you are one of those who sees videos featuring Justin and Selena and you stay until the end you’re going to freak out with the last one we found on TikTok. has rescued him a user of this social network and it has left us very shocked with how quickly time passes. If you don’t remember, we all started out as a bit of a ‘tiktoker’ thanks to the ‘Dubsmash’ app, which had a similar operation to that of today’s trendy social network. Well, we don’t know with what application they got this video Justin, Selena and Ashley Tisdale ten years agobut we loved it!

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Yes, for a moment we have returned to our childhood. Best of all, it turned out really well. In fact, It looks like a video that we usually see on TikTok. To the beat of ‘Call Me Maybe’ by Carly Rae Jepsencreated this iconic video that went viral at the time, and we still love it years later!