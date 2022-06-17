Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Rihanna: which stars have had their baccalaureate?

If you want to know who of Rihanna, Justin Bieber or Selena Gomez managed to get her baccalaureate? This article is made for you !

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Rihanna or even Ed Sheeran. These celebrities managed to build a brilliant career. But apart from their talents, did they at least get their baccalaureate? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Justin Bieber bachelor

Like every year at this time, high school students are working on their final exams. Ordeals that celebrities have also faced.

If they do not all have brilliant educational backgrounds, they can at least boast of having built careers to match.

However, some stars have still won the famous baccalaureate diploma. Starting with Justin Bieber. It was in 2012 that the interpreter of the title “Peaches” passed the tests.

A fight that was not won in advance for those who struggled to remember the names of the continents. Happier than ever, the husband of the beautiful Hailey Baldwin had also given an interview to the Australian Daily Telegraph for the occasion.

” It was hard to do my homework and go to work every day “he explained before adding that he had done it above all for his mother.

At the time, Justin Bieber also clarified: ” I’m free ! At school, in general, you have to write and read a lot. It’s not really my thing. I like to be elsewhere. »

Just like the 28-year-old artist, Selena Gomez is also a bachelor. Moreover, she will have graduated twice. And on the same day. Once in real life. And another on the set of the film “Monte-Carlo”.

If Justin Bieber and his ex both have this diploma in their pocket, Vianney can also boast of having managed to pass this stage. No details were made about his grades, but something tells us that the average of the coach of The Voice was not glorious.

“Some tell me they quoted phrases from my songs at #BacPhilo. THANK YOU huh! But without wanting to stress you, I got 5/20” he tweeted in 2017. Ouch… MCE TV tells you more!

Baccalaureat ? To do what ?

If Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Vianney have their baccalaureate, what about the other celebrities? Well know that Rihanna has indeed stopped school at 16 years old. This did not prevent him from succeeding in life.

Talented artist, successful entrepreneur and now happy mom. Riri is at the top at all levels. And without a diploma! She’s not the only one either.

Just like her, Harry Styles has established himself on the music scene thanks to the show X Factor. He then began his career with One Direction. before I can even finish high school. What to enrage Justin Bieber who seemed to hate school.

Furthermore, Ed Sheeran didn’t just left his establishment at the age of 16. Indeed, the one who connects the hits has also made the decision to leave his parents to live the high life in London.

The goal was then to make his art known. A challenge met brilliantly since the artist is today one of the most popular of our time.