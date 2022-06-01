Justin Bieber shows commitment to working with Tim Hortons and perfecting Biebs Brew in new French ad shot in Quebec
The first part of the Tim Hortons x Justin Bieber collaboration saw Justin put his own spin on his favorite Tim Hortons treat: Timbits. This time, Justin and Tim Hortons have decided to create a new version of the brand’s most iconic product: Canada’s favorite coffee.
During the brainstorming sessions with the Tim team for the second collaboration, Justin told us that he preferred his coffee on ice. That’s what led him to work on a new flavor of Tim Hortons cold brew coffee.
Also inspired by his slight penchant for the sweet and his love for the delicious hints of vanilla in his coffee, Justin and our beverage innovation team developed a creamy French vanilla flavor to accompany our cold brew coffee. Biebs Brew is the perfect combination of these two beloved Tim Hortons flavors.
“We couldn’t stop at the Timbiebs; we also needed a Biebs Brew. We will be combining the two at Tim Hortons next month,” Justin said. “Collaborating with Tim Hortons has always been a dream of mine. Tim Hortons has been a part of my life since childhood, and has always been close to my heart. »
All three flavors of Timbiebs (Chocolate & White Fudge, Sour Cream & Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle) will return to Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and in the United States in conjunction with the launch of Biebs Brew on June 6.
Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada will also receive the limited-edition Biebs Brew tumbler, created in collaboration with Justin Bieber, for guests to purchase. These stainless steel cups are equipped with a reusable straw and are suitable for both hot and cold drinks. They will be on sale from June 6, while supplies last. Select Tim Hortons restaurants will also receive limited quantities of Timbiebs guest merchandise, including the toque, fanny pack and reusable bag, designed in collaboration with Justin.
“Timbiebs has been a huge success, truly beyond all of our expectations! What made it so great was the authenticity of the partnership,” said Hope Bagozzi, Director of Marketing at Tim Hortons.
“Even before the Timbiebs collaboration, Justin had often mentioned growing up with Tim Hortons and sharing his love for the brand. It is his commitment to working with us to add a natural and authentic touch to the Tim experience that explains the success of the Timbiebs. We know our guests will love his version of Tim’s cold brew coffee. »
“Worth the Wait” was developed by creative agencies GUT Toronto and The French Shop.
About Tim Hortons
In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant opened in Hamilton, Ontario, and Canadians have been ordering the original blend coffee, Deux-Deux™ coffees, donuts and signature Timbits® for all these years. from Tim Hortons. For 55 years, Tim Hortons has delighted the hearts and satisfied the tastes of people here. It has become the symbol of Canada’s favorite coffee. With nearly 4,000 restaurants across Canada, Tim Hortons is the largest restaurant chain in the country’s fast food industry. More than just a place to make coffee and baked goods, Tim Hortons is part of Canada’s social fabric and offers guests hot and cold specialty beverages (including lattes, cappuccinos, shots of espresso, teas and our famous iced cappuccinos), as well as delicious breakfasts, sandwiches and wraps, succulent soups, and much more. Tim Hortons operates more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information about Tim Hortons, please visit TimHortons.ca.
