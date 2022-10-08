Justin Bieber sick: Hailey Bieber gives news of her darling

Friday, June 10, justin bieber announced bad news to his fans on social networks. The 28-year-old singer has Ramsay Hunt syndrome. A disease that paralyzes part of his face. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril does not move, he said in a video posted on his Instagram account. Due to this health concern, Justin Bieber was then forced to cancel his world tour Justice World Tour. I hope you understand and I will use this time to rest, relax and get back to 100% so I can do what I was born to do.” he argued in his video.

“He is fine and he will get better and better”

Guest of the show Tonight Show hosted by jimmy fallon on the American channel NBC on Wednesday June 15, Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber gave news of her husband: “Obviously, the turn of events has been strange in recent months and even in recent days. He’s fine and he’ll get better and better.” reassured the young woman of 25 years. So nothing to panic about!

“We are closer than ever”

As a reminder, last February, Hailey Bieber, despite her young age, was stroke victim. A situation almost similar to that of her husband as expressed by Jimmy Fallon: “Honestly, the good thing about this situation – what he went through, what I went through – is that it really bonded us. I feel like we’re closer than ever. » A solid couple, even in difficult times!

Also read:

Justin Bieber announces that he has a neurological disease that paralyzes his face