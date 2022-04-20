Justin Bieber signs partnership with online therapy platform Better Help

Currently on a world tour, the singer has teamed up with BetterHelp, an American platform founded in 2015 that allows those who wish to have access to psychologists and therapists. Thanks to this partnership, he offers his fans and his teams a free month of therapy.

For some years, justin bieber is very committed to mental health issues. He talks about it openly, especially in his songs, and wants to fight against the stigma around mental disorders. With this initiative, he breaks the taboo a little more on these subjects which, according to the WHO, concern one in five people in the world.

Justin Bieber is partnering with the online therapy platform BetterHelp to provide free access to therapy for his touring crew and his fans. Here’s the link to their website: https://t.co/3FNcjvGGqepic.twitter.com/lG286VXiu5 — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) April 5, 2022

As a reminder, justin bieber released their sixth studio album Justice last march containing the singles Holy, lonely, Anyone, hold-on, Ghost and the worldwide hit Peaches with Daniel Caesar and giveon. He continued with his EP Freedom in April. Last year, bieber also participated in a number of other tracks, such as don’t go of Skrillexthe posthumous piece of Juice WRLD Wandered To LA, Essence with Wizkid and Temsand his enormous collaboration with The Kid Laroi, Stay.

In December, bieber became the first artist in the history of Spotify to cross 90 million monthly listeners on the streaming service. According to Chart Data, the pop star reached 91 million monthly listeners. Meanwhile, Bieber was added to the lineup of the Sziget Festival 2022, alongside Tame Impala and Sam Fender. The festival will return to Budapest, Hungary this year from August 10-15, with artists like Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa and Kings Of Leon already showing.

Subscribe for free to the weekly RFM NEWSLETTER to not miss any events, RFM games and follow the news of your favorite artists! => I REGISTER