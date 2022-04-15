Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Drake, 60+ celebrities invest in this crypto exchange

Justin Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, Snoop Dogg, Ashton Kutcher, the Chainsmokers, Drake, Eva Longoria, Jason Derulo, Kate Hudson, Paris Hilton, Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling, Questlove and Shawn Mendes all have one other thing in common. In addition to being celebrities, these are also among the investors of MoonPay, the cryptocurrency exchange.

According to an article published by CNBC, more than 60 celebrities are among the investors in this company. These investors have reportedly contributed a total of $87 million of the $555 million MoonPay has previously raised, which values ​​the company at $3.4 million.

The list includes influential figures and organizations in music, sports, media, and entertainment. “Together, these strategic investors represent industries that are about to be massively transformed by Web3 technology”explains MoonPay.

Celebrities as strategic investors

As mentioned above, MoonPay is a crypto exchange, which therefore allows the sale and purchase of digital assets. But on top of that, the company is also reportedly providing its technologies to other crypto market players, including OpenSea and Bitcoin.com.

MooPay is already a profitable business and today claims 10 million users. Like many tech players, its goal is to go public later.

Regarding the celebrities who have invested in this company, its boss, Ivan Soto-Wright, explains (via CNBC): “A lot of them have venture capital portfolios, a lot of them have their own independent businesses, and we told them ‘we can help you understand the opportunities around Web3, crypto and metaverse’ . We hardly had any refusals. Everyone wanted to be part of it. »

Regarding the funds raised, these would be used by MooPay to develop new products, and to continue the expansion of the company.

“MoonPay wants to create a future in which Web3 not only goes mainstream, but is also harnessed by creatives, artists, and athletes to reap all the fruits of their labor. Today’s announcement is proof that these industry leaders trust our vision.”we read in a blog post.

MoonPay is also interested in NFTs. For example, the company has developed NFT Checkout, which allows you to buy digital artwork instantly using a bank card, or MoonPay Concierge, a kind of VIP service that helps the most important customers buy NFTs. .