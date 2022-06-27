Justin Bieber spotted for the first time since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

justin bieber was seen for the first time since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt as he lands at The bone Angeles with his wife Hailey. The singer announced have a rare neurological disease.

The 28-year-old returned to The bone Angeles with his wife after spending time together on a private island in the Bahamas, while focusing on his recovery.

After disembarking from a private jet, the artist stayed close to his wife as they were led off the tarmac with all their luggage.

Despite traveling nearly six hours, the lovebirds went straight to a West Hollywood restaurant before heading home.

Justin continues to receive the best possible medical care, is optimistic about his recovery and looks forward to getting back on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.