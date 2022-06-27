Entertainment

Justin Bieber spotted for the first time since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

© Instagram Justin Bieber

justin bieber was seen for the first time since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt as he lands at The bone Angeles with his wife Hailey. The singer announced have a rare neurological disease.

The 28-year-old returned to The bone Angeles with his wife after spending time together on a private island in the Bahamas, while focusing on his recovery.

After disembarking from a private jet, the artist stayed close to his wife as they were led off the tarmac with all their luggage.

Despite traveling nearly six hours, the lovebirds went straight to a West Hollywood restaurant before heading home.

Justin continues to receive the best possible medical care, is optimistic about his recovery and looks forward to getting back on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a complication of shingles that occurs when a flare-up affects the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

This syndrome “is often accompanied by other cranial nerve damage”, can we read on Orpha.net. The site states that patients manifest “a painful erythematous vesicular rash that affects the outer and inner part of the ear” and facial paralysis on the same side.

Other common clinical signs are hearing loss, tinnitus, vertigo, nausea, vomiting and nystagmus (an involuntary rhythmic oscillation of one or both eyes).

Ramsay-Hunt syndrome type 2 has an annual incidence rate of 3.2 to 4.2 cases per 1,000 people, according to a report published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), the results of which were relayed by Actualité Canada.

The Canadian site obtained the opinion of Dr. Kashif Pirzada, an emergency physician. “Usually it affects people with compromised immune systems and the elderly“, explains the expert. The latter declared that he was “very unusual“that someone of Justin Bieber’s age has this syndrome.

This Ramsay-Hunt syndrome is most often treated with antiviral drugs. “Full recovery can occur within a few weeks“.

It can be quite disabling, it can cause a change in your voice. It can cause dizziness, dizziness, balance problems and hearing problems.

According to the JAMC, if treatment is started within three days of diagnosis, paresis or partial paralysis, “75% self-resolves“. If treatment begins between 4 and 7 days after diagnosis, or more than 8 days, “the paresis is resolved at 48 and 30%, respectively.

However, in the most severe cases, “some people never regain full control of the affected part of their face“, says the doctor. But most people recover completely, he adds.

The “Peaches” singer said he does facial exercises and takes time to “rest and relax and return to 100%“.

Source link

