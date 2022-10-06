Justin Bieber still sick: the singer postpones his entire world tour

This Thursday, October 6, Justin Bieber’s teams announced a particularly disturbing announcement. Hailey’s husband has chosen to postpone his entire world tour to take care of his health.

It’s no secret that Justin Bieber’s health has been worrying for several months. Last June, it was through a particularly disturbing video that the singer announced that he could not ensure all of its concerts scheduled for the following weeks. The reason ? The singer suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which completely paralyzed half of his face. “For those frustrated with the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I’m just not physically able to do them. It’s pretty serious as you can see,” he said from his Instagram account.

Fortunately, the music star was able to count on the support of Hailey Bieber, his wife of four years. “He’s fine and he’ll be fine.” she confided a few days after the announcement on the show The Tonigh Show. It was finally on July 20, 2022, more than a month later, that the interpreter of Peaches returned to center stage. Something to reassure his fans, who, unfortunately, quickly ended up becoming disillusioned.

Justin Bieber is in bad shape

If he clearly showed his desire to continue his tour around the world, Justin Bieber finally had to make a radical choice to preserve his health. This Thursday, October 6, its teams announced the postponement of the rest of his world toure at later dates scheduled for next year. “All dates up to and including March 25, 2023 are affected”show producers AEG Presents France on Twitter.

“The fatigue caught up with me and I understood that I had to make my health a priority”, said Justin Bieber on September 6th. Let’s hope that this rest period, which has become essential to his well-being, can allow him to quickly get back on his feet.