Justin Bieber succumbs to the crochet bob worn by all the girls in vogue

After announcing that he had a few health issues that prevented it from happening, justin bieber is back on stage! He set fire to the Lucca Summer Festival, in Italy, in a very y2k look.

Show more Justin and Hailey Bieber’s latest matching outfit has it all Between pop and vitamin color worn in monochrome and cargo pants.

Justin Bieber, back on stage

Shirtless revealing his multiple tattoos, shorts Dickies, Nike Air Force One on feet paired with white socks Balenciaga : justin bieber gave a nod to the fashion of the 2000s. But what we especially remember is the crocheted bob he wore on his head. Fusing the bohemian charm of crochet with 90’s aesthetics, this pattern do it yourself is one of the major trends of the moment. The good news ? The interpreter of Stay picked it up for a whopping $19.99 at Urban Outfitters.

Instagram happy This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Also read on Vogue.fr:

The iconic couples who marked the 2000s

How to increase your followers on TikTok? Model and expert Mathieu Simoneau responds

What to pack in your suitcase for summer vacation when you’re a man?