Justin Bieber surprises his wife Hailey Bieber in full concert with romantic detail

Justin Bieber on his return to the stage, after postponing a series of concerts due to covid-19, He appeared in the city of Los Angeles, California, where in the middle of the show he took advantage of the microphones to dedicate a tender message to his wife Hailey Baldwin.

“This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife. She is somewhere.” said the Canadian singer unleashing the madness of the attendees.

Justin Bieber dedicates “Anyone” to his wife Hailley

Photo: Capture Twitter

“She hates me when I put her on the spot. She’s probably there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much baby”, he added minutes before singing the song “Anyone”.

Some videos were broadcast on social networks showing the moment in which Justin unleashed the madness by screaming his love for his wife.

The model shared some short videos of the singer’s performance at the concert on her Instagram account.

Justin Bieber at his concert in Los Angeles. Photo: Instagram Stories @haileybieber

For many of Justin Bieber’s followers it is well known that the song “Anyone” was made for his wife Hailey, The official video for the song is a black and white compilation of intimate home footage of the happy couple, including a romantic vacation in the desert and their tender embrace in bed.

“You’re the only one I’ll ever love. If it’s not you, it’s nobody. Looking back on my life, you’re the only good thing I’ve ever done,” says the lyrics of the song.

Look here the romantic gesture of Justin Bieber: