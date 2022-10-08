Justin Bieber suspends his entire tour until further notice

While suffering from partial paralysis of his face, Justin Bieber says he needs to take a break to feel better.

justin bieber wants to focus as much as possible on his health. The Canadian singer who suffers from partial paralysis of his face announced on Thursday that he would once again cancel his world tour. The concert production company AEG announced on Instagram that the interpreter of Peaches will not perform on stage until further notice. As stated in the press release relayed by BFMTV, “all remaining concert dates are postponed until March 25, 2023 inclusive”. The 28-year-old singer’s tour was due to end at the end of March 2023 in Poland.

In a post published on Instagram in early June, justin bieber talked about his illness, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. This rare neurological disorder, caused by a reactivation of the varicella or shingles virus, causes paralysis on one side of the face. The 28-year-old artist was then forced to interrupt his Justice World Tour for several weeks. However, he returned to the stage before returning to the stage in Europe and recently at the great Rock in Rio festival in Brazil, his last concert to date. “So I’m going to take a break from my tour, for the moment (…) It’s going to be fine but I need to rest to feel better”said the singer.

