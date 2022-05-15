Justin Bieber talks about the Buffalo Massacre at a concert

Justin Bieber called racism “diabolical” at a sold-out concert in Buffalo on Saturday night, just hours after a white supremacist killed 10 people at a local supermarket.

The singer posted a clip of the performance on Instagram where he asked his legion of screaming fans to become allies in the fight against racism.

“There are so many divisions in this world,” the crooner told the crowd.

“So much racial injustice. And as you and I both know, racism is bad, and it’s evil. But what you and I need to do, we need to make a difference.

Bieber urged attendees to start dialogues with friends and family about social justice issues.

“We become the people who can continue to have conversations with our friends, families and loved ones,” he said. “We continue to be allies, to carry on the conversation.”

Bieber also posted a message with the music video.

“RACISM WILL NOT PREVENT GOD,” Bieber wrote in all caps to his 235 million followers on the platform. “WE STAND WITH YOU BUFFALO AND WE STAND AGAINST THIS RACIST ACT OF TERROR.”

Payton Gendron allegedly killed ten people at the market in a predominantly black neighborhood of Buffalo. Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP

Gendron allegedly wrote a racist manifesto before the mass shooting. Photo by USMAN UKALIZAI/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier, Bieber posted a message reposted by associate and music producer Harv, who was also close to the carnage when it happened.

“It could have been me because I am a BLACK living in America. Why so much hate?? It is [an] evil cycle that is on a loop,” the original post read.

Payton Gendron, 18, is said to have traveled 200 miles from his family’s home to a supermarket in a predominantly black neighborhood where he shot 13 people, killing 10.