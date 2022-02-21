Justin Bieber tests positive for covid-19, reschedules show in Las Vegas

Justin Bieber presents “Justice” his new production 2:03

(CNN) — Justin Bieber has a mild case of COVID-19, a representative for the singer told CNN.

Justin Bieber was scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Sunday as part of his “Justice World Tour,” but the show was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Due to the positive results of covid within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin of course is very disappointed, but the health and safety of his team and fans is always important. his number one priority. The tour’s debut in San Diego was a huge success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular event to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible,” said T-Mobile Arena. it’s a statement.

Justin Bieber’s tour kicked off earlier this week. The Las Vegas concert has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 28, according to the arena’s website.