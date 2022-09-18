Justin Bieber, The Weeknd: these most listened to artists on Spotify!

Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny… Who are the most listened to artists on Spotify right now?

Dear readers, the list of the most listened to artists on Spotify has just fallen… Who is Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift or even Doja Cat arriving at the top of the ranking? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Justin Bieber: still the artist of the moment?

Justin Bieber works hard to stay on trend. So much so that he even fell ill… The artist revealed that he suffered from Ramsay-Hun syndrome. It is then a question ofa disease that paralyzes his face.

After several weeks of break, the artist returned to the stage. But his illness resurfaced. He therefore announced the cancellation of his World Tour tour to rest again. He still had 70 concerts planned until March 2023.

But his weekend in Brazil made him realize that he was still suffering: “This weekend, I gave everything for the Brazilians (but) when I left the stage, I was very tired and I realized that my health had to be a priority”

“So I’m going to take a break from my tour, for the moment (…) It’s going to be fine but I need to rest to feel better”.

The fans of Justin Bieber are devastated, but understand his decision. They therefore prefer to know it in better health, while listening to it on Spotify.

Moreover, the artist is still one of the most listened to at the moment. But he is upstaged by Ed Sheeran. Eh yes ! The “Perfect” singer has the most monthly listeners in September 2022, i.e. 80.7 million.

It is enormous ! And he is closely followed by The Weeknd with 78 million. As for Justin Bieber, so he arrives in 3rd position with 71.7 million.

.@justinbieber has now surpassed 41 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He remains being the third most streamed artist in the platform’s history. — Muhammad Khizer (@Khizerbieber90) September 18, 2022

Most Streamed Artists on Spotify

Let’s add a feminine touch with Dua Lipa! She is the woman with the most listeners per month on Spotify, with 66.69 million. It is then Taylor Swift who arrives just after with 58 million plays. And finally Doja Cat with 56.5 million plays on Spotify.

If Justin Bieber is not in top 1, know that he holds a record. That of the greatest number of monthly listening peaks in Spotify history with 94.6 million. Isn’t that a great success?

Ed Sheeran was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2014 with 860 million streams. But also in 2017 with 6.3 billion.

rap coast, there is also Drake who was a hit in 2015 with 1.8 billion streams. He was also the artist who had the most streams in 2016 with 4.7 billion and in 2018 with 8.2 billion.

do not forget Post Malone who has 6.5 billion. Then the artist Bad Bunny who was the most streamed on the Spotify platform in 2020 and 2021 (9.1 billion).

One thing is certain, these artists have much to be proud of. But mention congratulations to Justin Bieber who still remains in the ranking despite his absence. More proof that he has the most loyal fans in the world.

If Drake is the most streamed artist on Spotify of all time, JUstin Bieber thus arrives in sixth position, with 32.2 billion streams.