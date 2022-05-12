Justin Bieber: these two relationships that helped him get out of depression

In September 2019, Justin Bieber confided in a long message posted on social networks to suffer from depression. He had notably explained at the time that he had started taking drugs at the age of 19. “At 20, I made every bad decision possible and went from being one of the most loved and admired people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person on the planet,” he said. This Monday, May 2, during an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, Justin Bieber returned to his depression and notably shared what had helped him get out of it. If he had already explained before that his wife, Hailey Bieber had a lot to do with it, he nevertheless admitted to having had too many expectations at the start of their marriage: “I remember that when I got married, I made a little emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to solve all my problems and it didn’t. He continued, “You want your wife to do something that you don’t do and it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and have to really realize, that maybe you’re not the person you you necessarily thought you were. It’s just the result of trauma and life circumstances. »

Read also >> Child star: Justin Bieber, story of redemption

“My relationship with Jesus has helped me”

If his relationship with Hailey Bieber has somehow put him back on the right track, Justin Bieber explained that it was also his faith in religion that helped him get out of this depression: “I always been very public about my journey with religion. Of course, my relationship with Jesus helped me not to be so hard on myself. I am forgiven and he accompanies me on this journey and, day by day, I can improve myself. “Before adding:” When I understood that God was not angry with you, but loving, considerate, compassionate that he just wanted that every day, I be the best version of myself, for me , that perspective really changed everything.”