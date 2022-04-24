Justin Bieber: this song that made Hailey Baldwin cry!

Justin Bieber knows his wife, Hailey, well. He even knows which song of his manages to make her cry. Find out what that title is!

Justin Bieber knows his wife by heart. He knows all her tastes, and even the song that makes her cry. Find out which title from his repertoire manages to draw the tears of the beautiful Hailey Baldwin? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

What Justin Bieber title makes Hailey Baldwin cry?

Since their meeting, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spin the perfect love. The couple seems to be in tune and rare are the clouds that are gathering above their heads.

Without a doubt, the lovebirds are truly made for each other. The couple shares everything, up to love for the same clothes!

As we know, Hailey Baldwin is also the first fan of her darling. The model loves Justin’s music and she knows all of his songs by heart. And by the way, one of them particularly makes her burst into tears!

On social networks, the beauty has indeed revealed to her fans which title of Justin made her cry. And it’s not what you imagine…

Using a screenshot of Spotify she let it be known that it was “Name” by Justin Bieber feat. Tori Kelly. ” Why does this make me cry? » wondered the young woman in the commentary to her post.

Although fans might have expected Hailey Bieber to choose “Lonely” or “Ghost” as the Justin Bieber song that brings her to tears, “Name” is carrying the one she picked.

But that owes nothing to chance… Because the lyrics of this song actually contain a very explicit message. They actually speak of a relationship that has lost its magic and nothing can fix it.

A baby on the way?

Could this be a subliminal message from Hailey sent to Justin? We remember that last year, the couple’s relationship was not going very well.

Another sentence in this title also attracts attention. “We are only improving to pretend to be well”, sings Justin Bieber in this song that his wife likes so much!

Should fans be worried about the relationship between the model and the singer? Lately, some have imagined that Hailey was pregnant. This is not the first rumor about it. !

It was by observing the young woman parade on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards that the fans then had the intuition that the beauty was waiting for a happy event. Some even thought they detected an incipient baby bump.

But at the risk of disappointing themHailey Baldwin gave them a scathing response. “I’m not pregnant, leave me alone”, replied dryly the young woman on Instagram. For the moment therefore, no little Bieber in sight…

What we see, on the other hand, is that the model has obviously had enough of everyone getting involved in her relationship. On April 12, she even made a special request to her fans.

“Leave me alone now. I mind my business. I don’t do anything wrong. And I’m not saying anything bad. Leave me alone, please,” begged the young woman who aspires to live in peace with her darling. And we understand it!