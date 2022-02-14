Justin Bieber: Three injured in a shooting outside his party

A shooting outside the club where a party was being held with Justin Bieber resulted in three injuries and unleashed a wave of chaos: Leonardo DiCaprio was among the guests.

A wave of chaos was caused by one shooting took place outside the club where an afterparty was taking place with Justin Bieber. Three people were injured on a street corner not far from The Nice Guy club, where the party following the pre-Super Bowl Bieber show at the Pacific Design Center was in progress.

As reported by Deadline, at around 2.45 am, rappers Kodak Black, Lil Baby and Gunna were standing on a street corner talking when a fight broke out nearby. According to some videos published by the TMZ website, Black was involved in the dispute before ten shots exploded that hit three people injured. LAPD told the Daily Beast that the three injured are 19, 24, 60, and are all in stable condition. Justin Bieber, star of the evening at The Nice Guy, a club not far from the scene of the shooting, was not involved.

Apparently, his wife Hailey Baldwin, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were also present at Bieber’s afterparty.

The three injured people were transported to a local hospital; those responsible for the shooting are still fugitives.