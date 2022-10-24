Justin Bieber unleashes his new hit with “Beautiful Love (Free Fire)”

Photo credits: DR

When will Justin Bieber’s new album be released? Good news: fans won’t have to wait much longer. A year and a half after the great success of “Justice”, 8th best-selling worldwide for the year 2021, the Canadian singer is currently putting the finishing touches to his seventh studio album. I don’t think there’s a date yet, but I know we’re finishing it. It’s almost done. sounds really good. I’m really excited about this. I have a lot of interesting collaborations and yes, it should be out soon he assured in May on Apple Music, confirming the participation of musician John Mayer. Except that since then, the health problems of the artist, paralyzed in half of the face, have slowed down his plans. The interpreter of “Peaches”, who has postponed his world tour for a time, has finally suspended all of his concerts until further notice. His two dates at the Accor Arena on March 6 and 7, 2023 remain scheduled for the moment.

The Dailymotion player is loading…

“Every day we wake up is a blessin”

Despite these setbacks, Justin Bieber hopes to maintain the link with the public, and in particular the younger generation. This is the reason why the singer agreed to take part in the anniversary campaign of the Garena Free Fire mobile game, which is celebrating its 5th anniversary. For me, I was adopted by the older generation. And it’s so funny because I’m becoming a bit of the older generation, not old, but there’s a new generation coming after me now. analyzes the 28-year-old artist, who is happy to reach out to young shooters like The Kid Laroi, with whom he landed the world hit “Stay” last year.

With this in mind, Justin Bieber has therefore signed a partnership with Garena Free Fire for the release of a 100% new track and the modeling of a character of his effigy integrated into the battle royale. Baptized “Beautiful Love”, this afropop title produced by Masterkraft (Wizkid) sees the Canadian singing hope with a touch of spirituality. Every day we wake up is a blessin’ / Yeah, consider everything we do a new beginnin’, a chance to start over . And Lord knows we ain’t perfect, that’s far from our usual / The journey is more than worth it, I hope this feeling’s mutual launches Justin Bieber, encouraging everyone to stop for a moment to contemplate the beauty of the world.

Watch Justin Bieber’s “Beautiful Love” music video:



In the music video for “Beautiful Love”, Justin Bieber is teleported to the pixel world of Garena Free Fire. In the middle of the skyscrapers of a futuristic megalopolis, the singer breathes his magic and dances in the street, a smile on his lips, slowly heading towards the hall where he is to give a big concert.