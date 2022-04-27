Justin Bieber very attentive with Hailey since his health concerns!

The young singer Justin Bieber is very attentive with his darling, Hailey Bieber since she has health concerns! We tell you everything.

Hailey Baldwin confides

Hard year 2022 for the young model. Last March, the darling of Justin Bieber has suffered from a blood clot at the level of the brain. Hailey Baldwin had indeed felt symptoms that suggested that she was having a stroke.

At only 25 years old, the young woman ended up in the emergency room. After exams, we learned that the pretty blonde suffered from a blood clot in his brain.

“Thursday morning I was sitting having breakfast with my husband when I started having symptoms similar to those of a stroke” told Hailey Baldwin on her Instagram account. “They discovered that I had suffered a very small blood clot in the brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen. » she specifies.

Justin Bieber’s sweetheart explained that his body kicked him out on its own. This allowed him to get back on his feet quite quickly. ” I fully recovered within a few hours” she added on her social networks.

More fear than harm. But Hailey Baldwin says it was one of the most terrifying moments of her life. It must be said that these kinds of symptoms are unusual for a young woman of her age.

The pretty blonde also wanted to thank the doctors who helped her. But also her husband who supported her a lot.

Justin Bieber with little care

Following this small incident, the young woman confided in the way her darling treated her. Married for more than 3 years, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are still as accomplices.

Hailey Baldwin explained that after her accident, it was crucial to have a relaxed mind and relieve her anxiety. And for that, she was able to count on her darling.

Moreover, this is not the first time that the pretty blonde talks about mental health. In 2019, she admitted that she admired people who managed to discuss it openly.

“I admire people who come forward and talk about anxiety. » she said in Glamor magazine. She then confessed that she used to hide his mental health issues.

Hailey Baldwin explains that she lied to people telling them she was fine. When in reality, she spent her night crying alone in her hotel room.

“Things are difficult. I just think the more open we are about it, the more we can help people find solutions.” she added during her interview.

But today, she can count on the support of Justin Bieber. As he started his tourthe young artist posted photos with his darling.

We then saw him very attentive with him. Indeed, Justin Bieber took care of his wife although he was busy with his concerts. You should know that the young artist has also experienced difficult phases. And struggles with mental health issues.