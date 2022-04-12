Justin Bieber very happy to have designed models for Vespa!

Justin Bieber has news for his fans. And for good reason. The singer has just designed Vespa models.

Justin Bieber loves collabs

It’s no longer a secret for anyone, Justin Bieber is a true follower of collabs of all kinds. Indeed, the 28-year-old artist loves working with different brands to offer unique products.

Thus, in March 2021, the latter decides to reveal his collab with Crocs. And the least we can say is that this project was a hit.

But, Justin Bieber has energy to spare. So in addition to focusing on his music, he decided to continue his work with major brands.

This is why, in November 2021, the artist teases his new project with the Tim Hortons restaurant chain. In short, the husband of Hailey Bieber loves to embark on this new project with brands all more different, one than the other.

But, there is one that very few of his fans saw coming. It is his collaboration with the Italian scooter brand Vespa. Yes, because nothing seems impossible for the Justin Bieber.

The proof, after months of work, the latter has just unveil the design of the new motorcycle which he has just designed with the Italian brand. MCE TV tells you more!

The artist reveals the design of his scooter in connection with Vespa

Fans have been waiting for this day for months. Well, the news just broke.

Indeed, Justin Bieber had announced in December 2021 that he was counting partner with Vespa to design a new scooter. According to the photos posted on Instagram by the brand, it seems that the project is about to be released.

Yes, because the singer and the brand have just revealed the first images of the scooter designed by Justin Bieber. It is therefore through several posts on Instagram that the brand shared the first images of the models signed by the interpreter of Ghost.

After all, it must be said that Vespa hopes to hit hard with this new collab. Just that !

Thus, after Dior, it was with Justin Bieber that the latter decided to work. An opportunity and a pleasure then shared by the singer.

“I love Vespa, and to be associated with such a classic brand is great. Being able to express myself, whether through art, music, visual effects or aesthetics, being able to create something out of nothing, is part of me”, said the singer. Justin Bieber x Vespa is presented with the classic 50, 125 and 150 cc engines, displacements that have marked the history of the brand.

So, for all Vespa fans and just passing by Justin Bieber, pre-booking will begin on April 20. So, you will have to be very quick to be one of the privileged people to have had the right to his models.

Photo credit :

Behar Anthony/SPUS/ABACA