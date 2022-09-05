Justin Bieber very happy to have resumed his tour after his worries!

Justin Bieber is a happy man! He was finally able to resume his tour after his many health concerns!

What good news for Justin Bieber fans… He was finally able to resume his tour after his many health concerns! A tour that makes him very happy! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A short break to heal

Barely two months ago, Justin Bieber announced terrible news to his fans. He suffered from facial paralysis, specifically Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Then he talked about it on his Instagram account:

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I cannot smile on this side of my face. So there is complete paralysis on this side of my face”.

The consequences of this disease can be serious. So the singer had to make a big decision… He canceled his concerts, and three dates of his world tour.

“It is because of this virus which attacks the nerve of my ear and my facial nerves which caused the paralysis of my face”. Justin Bieber therefore took the opportunity to rest.

Very quickly, doctors around the world assured that he had a chance of recovering. This is the case of Charles Nduka, plastic surgeon. He said about 75% of patients with the syndrome who receive early treatment make a full recovery.

“I noticed in Mr. Justin Bieber’s video that he appears to have evidence of recovery. With facial paralysis, one of the most obvious things is that patients are unable to fully close their eyes. »

“Before the smile recovers, the first thing that will develop is that there is more and more symmetry in the resting face. In the video that was shared, I could see signs of early recovery. »

And he was right! As of today, Justin Bieber is doing well.

Justin Bieber resumes touring

Thanks to Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber was able to rest and focus on his health. This difficult ordeal has only brought them closer. A source very close to Justin Bieber declares that “Hailey constantly checked that Justin was okay.”

“It was very scary for her even though she knows he will be fine. She was close to Justin, and he supported her with her health issues. This made them indestructible”.

To this day, know that Justin Bieber is solid as a rock! He has even resumed his tour! Yes yes, you hear well! Last Sunday, the singer was ready to go back on stage, especially in Lucca, Italy.

” We are back. What a beautiful, beautiful evening. wow. I love you guys, you are the sexiest group of people I know. I’m just so grateful to be back. And I love you guys so much… Let’s go and we’re gonna tear it all up”he said backstage, surrounded by his entire team and his wife.

Justin Bieber wanted to thank his audience. “I want to thank each and every one of you for being part of this tour. Come on, let’s enjoy the rest of the evening.”

His long world tour will only end in the spring of 2023. He will also be in Paris on March 6 and 7 next year. We can’t wait to see him back in great shape!