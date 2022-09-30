Justin Bieber: Was his wife behind his breakup with Selena Gomez? She answers

In a podcast interview call her daddy, Hailey Bieber spoke at length about her relationship with Justin Bieber, much scrutinized by fans and the American media. The opportunity for the model to finally discuss the rumors that have often pointed to her as responsible for the breakup between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

In the early 2010s, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez fell in love, a passionate and sometimes destructive relationship, as the singer had admitted during an interview in 2020, two years after their breakup. “It is dangerous to remain in a victim mentality. And I’m not saying this to be disrespectful, I feel like I’ve been the victim of some abuse“, she explained in an interview published by National Republic Radio. Then to add, eager to finally want to turn this page of her life: “While it’s obvious that I don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I’m really proud to say that I feel stronger than ever and have found a way to get through it all with as much grace as possible“.

While Justin Bieber had rebuilt his life with Hailey Bieber, a few months after his breakup with Selena Gomez, some fans had been very violent on social networks, to the point that the singer sometimes had to rant justified. “You are immature. The fact that you have an account just to shoot me and my wife is absolutely absurd. Why would I dedicate my entire life to someone in marriage to get me back with my ex?“, he had notably replied to a fan, who had been particularly virulent.

“It’s not in my personality to destroy someone’s relationship”

Hailey Bieber, who married Justin Bieber in September 2018, had never responded to rumors that she was behind the split between the singer and Selena Gomez. In a recent episode of the podcast call her daddythe model finally explained: “The only people who know the truth is him and me […] I was never in a relationship with him at the same time as Selena. When we started seeing each other, he wasn’t in a relationship at all. It’s not in my personality to destroy someone’s relationship, I would never do that.. I was raised better than that. It does not interest me“, she said.

Hailey Bieber also added that she understands how the way she got together with Justin Bieber could have been perceived in a negative way. Selena Gomez, who did not react frontally to the model’s interview, nevertheless underlined in a live TikTok performed the next day, for her cosmetics brand Rare, the importance of kindness. A message directly addressed to his most virulent fans?