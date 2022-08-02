Justin Bieber was ‘turned into a man’ by Miranda Kerr, he allegedly said of the Victoria’s Secret model!

Canadian singer and pop star justin bieber is notorious for stirring up controversy. His romance with Selena Gomez has made headlines in the past. His other affairs have also been talked about, but did you know that the Canadian singer once boasted of having slept with the former angel of Victoria’s Secret, Miranda Kerr ? Scroll down the page to learn more.

In 2014the singer of Baby had an altercation with Orlando Bloom, who was married to an Australian model for three years (2010-2013). The alleged incident happened when Bloom was chilling with Leonardo DiCaprio and other cast members.Hollywood in a restaurant in Ibiza. Scroll down the page to learn more.

The New York Daily News report cites a source as saying “Justin Bieber would brag about it when he was in the studio.” Bieber and Miranda Kerr reportedly met backstage at the show Victoria’s Secret in 2012. Later, he claimed that the model wanted to “make a man out of him.”

The Sorry singer, who arrived at a restaurant in Ibiza, began taunting Orlando Bloom about his relationship with Kerr and allegedly called the Lord of the Rings actor a ‘b*tch’. This infuriated Bloom and he punched Bieber. The party in Ibiza was organized for the 40th birthday of Riccardo Tiscithe creator of Givenchy, and had many stars among its guests, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kate Moss, Nicole Cambell, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Videos from the party have also gone viral on social media, featuring the altercation between Orlando and Justin Bieber.

Separately, the Yummy singer also shared a photo of Orland Bloom’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, on his profile. He also captioned it with a crown emoticon. The singer then shared a photo of Bloom sobbing on his Facebook page. In the photo, the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean looks down, wiping away her tears.