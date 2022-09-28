Justin Bieber wasn’t ‘stolen’ from Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber (inset) claimed to have had a conversation with Selena Gomez. Getty Images

In September 2018, Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in their first civil marriage, followed in 2019 with a wedding with great fanfare . A union that was made only a few months after the breakup of the Canadian with Selena Gomez, in March 2018. Since then, many fans of the singer have accused the model of having “stolen” Justin Bieber from her.

Guest on an episode of Alexandra Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Spotify, the model decided to address the allegations. In the extract revealed this Tuesday, September 27, we learn that “Hailey Bieber wants to talk about it once and only once about this controversy…” During the interview, she is therefore ready to reveal the “truth” that is hides behind her meeting with her husband.

“Ending their relationship was a healthy decision”

Right off the bat, she claimed, “When he and I first started dating, he wasn’t in a relationship. Never. At no moment. It’s not in my personality to mess with other people’s relationships.” She continued, “I think there are situations where you can still go back and forth with someone, but that was not the case in this situation. They made the most healthy and mature decision possible and I respect that.”

She then confided that she never had any doubts about the feelings of Justin Bieber. “As a woman, I would never want to be in a relationship, get engaged and marry someone only to end up thinking, ‘I wonder if this is really over?’ I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because they put an end to their story. Despite this certainty, she admitted to having struggled with criticism from fans of Selena Gomez. She found herself in a “really dark” time and “thought it wasn’t worth going on anymore.”

Hailey Bieber chatted with Selena Gomez