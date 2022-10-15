Justin Bieber wears ‘Racism Is Evil’ hoodie on date with Hailey: Photos – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





justin bieber and Hailey Bieber looked like the perfect pair as they were spotted enjoying a sushi dinner in West Hollywood on Friday, October 14. The gorgeous couple also showed solidarity following the by Kanye West Hailey’s recent online attack, after the model publicly defended vogue editor Gabriella Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. And in what appeared to be an incendiary clothing rebuke, the “Sorry” singer rocked a hoodie with the message “racism is wrong.”

The romantic outing comes as Justin’s longtime friendship with Kanye appears to be crumbling after the “Famous” rapper’s controversial antics. Not only did Kanye slam his own ex Kim Kardashian on his parenthood, blast Khloe Kardashian after defending Kim and dragging people like Gigi Hadid Following the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt backlash, he also had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended after posting anti-Semitic messages. During one of the social media tirades, Kanye even taunted Hailey by calling her “Hailey Baldloose.”

“It was such a low blow to go after Hailey when she had done nothing wrong,” source says EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife. “Justin is torn whether or not to respond to Kanye’s insults. Everyone around him in his camp advises against it. They all think answering would only add fuel to his fire. Justin has enough to worry about right now to be caught up in this drama. It went from drama years ago.

Maybe Justin took his side’s advice a bit and instead opted for a subtle response to Kanye’s insults by wearing the “racism is wrong” hoodie. According to the insider, the singer also knows he doesn’t need to answer for Hailey’s sake because she’s a tough candidate. “Justin knows that Hailey is his own wife and can talk about anything she sees fit,” the insider shared. “She has her own opinions separate from Justin’s. But he won’t tolerate anyone disrespecting Hailey.

So far, Hailey hasn’t responded to Kanye’s online attacks. Her latest Instagram shares have all been very positive, with posts about registering to vote and dressing up for the Halloween season.