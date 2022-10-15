Entertainment

Justin Bieber wears ‘Racism Is Evil’ hoodie on date with Hailey: Photos – Hollywood Life

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Justin Bieber wearing a hoodie "Racism Is Evil" on a date with Hailey: Photos - Hollywood Life

See the gallery

Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photo shoot, which looked a bit like wedding attire. Between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA DECEMBER 4, 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Customers - Images containing children Please pixelate the face before Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber sports a Black Racism is evil hoodie after leaving the sushi park restaurant with his wife Hailey who was wearing an oversized leather biker jacket. October 14, 2022 Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Beiber. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA907732_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Canadian popstar was out with wife Hailey Bieber and sister Alaia Baldwin who brought along her super cute baby boy who Justin can't seem to get away from. Could Justin's niece be giving him baby fever? Pictured: Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Customers - Images containing children Please pixelate face before Publication*
Image credit: MEGA

justin bieber and Hailey Bieber looked like the perfect pair as they were spotted enjoying a sushi dinner in West Hollywood on Friday, October 14. The gorgeous couple also showed solidarity following the by Kanye West Hailey’s recent online attack, after the model publicly defended vogue editor Gabriella Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. And in what appeared to be an incendiary clothing rebuke, the “Sorry” singer rocked a hoodie with the message “racism is wrong.”

Justin Bieber wearing a hoodie "Racism Is Evil" on a date with Hailey: Photos - Hollywood Life
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were seen on a sushi date on October 14, 2022. (MEGA)

The romantic outing comes as Justin’s longtime friendship with Kanye appears to be crumbling after the “Famous” rapper’s controversial antics. Not only did Kanye slam his own ex Kim Kardashian on his parenthood, blast Khloe Kardashian after defending Kim and dragging people like Gigi Hadid Following the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt backlash, he also had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended after posting anti-Semitic messages. During one of the social media tirades, Kanye even taunted Hailey by calling her “Hailey Baldloose.”

“It was such a low blow to go after Hailey when she had done nothing wrong,” source says EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife. “Justin is torn whether or not to respond to Kanye’s insults. Everyone around him in his camp advises against it. They all think answering would only add fuel to his fire. Justin has enough to worry about right now to be caught up in this drama. It went from drama years ago.

Justin Bieber wearing a hoodie "Racism Is Evil" on a date with Hailey: Photos - Hollywood Life
Justin Bieber wore a ‘racism is evil’ hoodie seemingly in response to Kanye West. (MEGA)

Maybe Justin took his side’s advice a bit and instead opted for a subtle response to Kanye’s insults by wearing the “racism is wrong” hoodie. According to the insider, the singer also knows he doesn’t need to answer for Hailey’s sake because she’s a tough candidate. “Justin knows that Hailey is his own wife and can talk about anything she sees fit,” the insider shared. “She has her own opinions separate from Justin’s. But he won’t tolerate anyone disrespecting Hailey.

So far, Hailey hasn’t responded to Kanye’s online attacks. Her latest Instagram shares have all been very positive, with posts about registering to vote and dressing up for the Halloween season.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Video shows Olivia Wilde asking LaBeouf not to quit the movie

10 mins ago

cover of Beyoncé, diva… Who is the Star Academy candidate?

11 mins ago

Amber Heard rents a house in Spain and changes her name after trial against Johnny Depp

21 mins ago

“Shameless”, the successful British series that inspired “Amor de Familia”

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button