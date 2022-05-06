Justin Bieber: why the singer is banned for life from Ferrari?

Justin Bieber will no longer be able to buy new Ferrari cars. And for good reason, the singer has offended the famous Italian brand.

Justin Bieber loves luxury cars, so he doesn’t hesitate to customize them. Except that one of its transformed models did not please Ferrari at all. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Justin Bieber loves luxury cars

justin bieber collect the most beautiful cars of luxury and this since he became an international star. The 28-year-old Canadian comes from a modest family. And like any little boy, he surely dreamed of having his own car at the Fast & Furious.

Well it’s done, since Justin Bieber owns no less than 15 cars. Which makes it a great collection!

Its most beautiful models are: Porsche 997 Turbo, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Audi R8, Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari 458Cadillac CTS-V, Ferrari 459, F430, Hummer H2, Rolls-Royce Ghost and Mercedes-AMG G 65.

At 18 years old, Justin Bieber treated himself to a Ferrari 430 in matte black. The interpreter of Baby still had his mythical wick that he was already driving this pretty racing car.

But one of his first cars was the Porsche 977 Turbo. And as the star adores this car manufacturer, he also loves the 911 Turbo. just that !

For some models, Justin Bieber relies on originality. Like with its leopard print Audi R8. A rather daring choice, but at least it is quickly visible if he has to look for it in his private car park.

But by dint of always customizing his cars, what had to happen, happened. justin bieber did too much customization for Ferrari. MCE TV tells you more!

Ferrari does not validate its F458 custom

Justin Bieber certainly loves luxury cars, but sometimes he goes overboard. This is the case today with Ferrari. In effect, the automaker banned the singer for life.

The interpreter of Honest will never be able to buy a new Ferrari again. A hard blow for the star who loved these cars. But he can only blame himself because he has gone too far.

According to Ferrari, Justin Bieber would not have respected “their code of ethics” by modifying his F458 acquired in 2011. A transformation that does not have any more at the Maranello factory.

And for good reason, he who adores not take yourself seriouslychanged the color of his F458 which was white at the base to turn it bright blue and matte. All accompanied by black rims that do not come from Ferrari.

Not surprising that Ferrari turns its back on Justin Bieber. Misrepresenting luxury cars from major manufacturers is never a good idea, especially when you’re rich and famous and the model inevitably ends up being photographed and posted on Instagram.

The information revealed by the Italian media Il Giornale affirm that Justin Bieber is now blacklisted. Hoping that Ferrari will be the only manufacturer turned its back on the artist.

In any case, he will still have the scooters in the worst case. Yes because Justin Bieber collaborated with Vespa to revamp certain models.

If other luxury car brands are turning their backs on Justin Bieber, it can always turn around on the scooter market, motorcycle, etc. The singer will find where to spend his fortune.

Photo credit :

AKM-GSI/ABACA