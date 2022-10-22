Justin Bieber: why was the singer absent from the MTV VMAs 2022?

Justin Bieber did not want to go to the MTV VMA 2022 ceremony. A real disappointment for his loyal admirers.

Sad news for Justin Bieber fans. The singer has chosen to give up on the 2022 edition of the MTV VMAs. A disappointment for his admirers who were impatiently awaiting his arrival. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Justin Bieber back on his feet

You are still as many to follow the news concerning Justin Bieber and his wife. And this, for the simple and good reason that the singer is always thoroughly in his projects.

Unfortunately, his career has recently been put on hold. The reason ? The interpreter of the title “Peaches” was affected by the disease. It was on social networks that the latter announced the terrible news.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face… So there is complete paralysis on this side of my face. It’s because of this virus attacking the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves.”he launched through a disturbing video.

Justin Bieber had therefore been forced to cancel his tour. A disappointment for his fans. “For those frustrated with the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I’m just not physically able to do them. »

“It’s quite serious, as you can see. I wish it weren’t, but obviously my body is telling me I need to slow down. I hope you understand. I’m going to use this time to rest, relax and get back to 100% so I can do what I was born to do.” added the star.

Today everything is fine much better for Justin Bieber. Back on his feet again, the latter was able to return to the stage. But if he was making a comeback after a long, well-deserved break, Hailey Baldwin’s husband did not want to go to the event of the year. MCE TV tells you more!

The singer draws a line under the MTV VMAs

This Monday, August 29, 2022, the MTV VMAs were taking place to Newark Prudential Center, in New Jersey. An unmissable event in which all the cream of show business took part.

Lack of luck, a celebrity was missing. And this, despite several nominations. Justin Bieber did not wish to make the trip. Much to the chagrin of his fans.

For the moment, we are not able to tell you the reason that led the couple to make a cross on the ceremony.

But don’t panic, everything is fine for the two lovebirds who still share so many complicit moments. Lately, the pretty blonde also confided in her marriage to Justin Bieber.

“He’s always the person I want to rush to,” she explained. And to continue: “I can very well leave somewhere and go to work, but I always look forward to coming back to him. »

“And I feel like it’s because of the efforts that have been made on both sides. In the end, he’s my best friend, but it still takes a lot of work to make it work.” Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are therefore more in love than ever.