Justin Bieber will return to perform at the VMAs after 6 years

The superstar Justin Bieber will perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The Canadian artist will perform, live from the Barclays Center in New York, and will be a comeback after 6 long years.

The last time Justin was among the performers, in fact, was in 2015 with a memorable performance on the notes of What do you mean. The singer is, among other things, one of the artists with the most nominations ever, including the most coveted ones: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Pop.

In Italy, we remind you, the event will be broadcast live on the night between Sunday 12 and Monday 13 September on MTV and MTV Music. In addition, Justin certainly has other reasons to be proud of while waiting for the permorfance.

He is currently the most listened to artist on Spotify, with 83.3 million streams in the last month. The singer thus snatched the primacy from a beloved colleague: the previous record on Spotify was Ariana Grande, with 82 million monthly plays.

What we know about the 2021 MTV VMAs

Performer: Chloe, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, Twenty-one pilots, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, LORDE, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Justin Bieber

Global Icon Award: The legendary Foo Fighters will receive the first MTV VMAs Global Icon Award. The band will perform marking the return of the “VMAs” to the stage for the first time since 2007.

Nomination: Justin Bieber (7) and Megan Thee Stallion (6) lead this year’s nominations. Followed by Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo (5 each).

Vote: fans can vote for their favorite artists in 14 categories on the official website until Friday 3 September 2021. The nominations for the social categories including Best Group And Song of Summer will be announced at a later time.

Justin Bieber’s performance at the 2015 MTV VMAs