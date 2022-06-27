Justin Bieber wins the BET Award for Best Collaboration!

Justin Bieber won the BET Award for Best Collaboration for his feature with Wiz Kid on the track “Essence.”

A return to the stage with great fanfare

For the past few months, Justin Bieber has been back on the front of the music scene with his world tour until March 2023. He will even make a detour to Paris on March 6 and 7 for two dates at the Accor Hotel Arena.

Given his celebrity, Justin Bieber even had to add a date in india as part of his Justice World Tour. Thus, the 28-year-old singer will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 18, 2022. With this tour, Justin Bieber will become the first foreign artist to perform in India since the Covid pandemic.

In this case, it is not surprising that Justin Bieber is the most requested artist on tour for this summer. But his coming is not free. In effect, festivals must shell out $327,000 to get him on stage. A colossal sum!

Behind him, among the most requested singers, we find Lady Gaga. The Backstreet Boys, and The Weeknd in 4th position, hound the singer.

If Justin Bieber is so successful, it’s because his music appeals to a lot of people. Thus, it is not surprising to see him win musical prizes.

NEWS 🏆🎉 — @wizkidayo‘s “Essence” (feat. @temsbaby & @justinbieber) has won “Best Collaboration” at the 2022 @BETAwards! ✨ This is Wizkid’s fourth career win. It is the first African song to be nominated and win in this category! 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Hx7Q4fmNrQ — WIZKID SOURCE (@WizkidSource) June 27, 2022

Justin Bieber winner of an award

He won the BET Award for Best Collaboration for its title Essencefeaturing Nigerian artist Wiz Kid and singer Tems.

This is the first African song to be nominated and to win this award. Justin Bieber was therefore happy to repost the good news in an Instagram story.

On social networks, many fans of the singer wanted to show their joy and pride. “Congratulations to Justin Bieber on his BET award. ‘Essence’ got big thanks to the Beliebers and you know it”says a user.

Justin Bieber isn’t the only one to win a BET Award. Indeed, many artists have been rewarded. For instance, The Weeknd was voted “Best R&B/Pop Artist” against Chris Brown or Wiz Kid.

As for Megan Three Stallion, she was named “Best female hip hop artist “Facing Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat or Cardi B. Finally, Kendrick Lamar won the same award on the men’s side by beating Drake, Future and Lil Baby among others.