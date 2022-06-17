Justin Bieber with facial paralysis: his wife Hailey gives her news

Guest of the “Tonight Show”, Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber, gave news of the singer, while the latter is suffering from facial paralysis.

Hailey Bieber was reassuring about the state of health of her husband, Justin Bieber, who suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that paralyzes half of his face.

During her appearance on the “Tonight Show”, the American model said that the 28-year-old artist “is doing well”.

World tour canceled

“Obviously, the turn of events has been strange in recent months and even in recent days (…). He is fine and he will get better and better, ”she said to television host Jimmy Fallon.

Due to this illness, the interpreter of “Love Yourself” was forced to cancel the rest of his world tour, “Justice World Tour”.

Victim of a mini stroke last March, the 25-year-old young woman also confided that this situation has brought them very close.

“Honestly, the good thing about this – what he went through, what I went through – is that it really bonded us. I feel like we’re closer than ever.”

After a civil marriage secretly pronounced in New York, in September 2018, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber said “yes” to each other a second time during a religious ceremony, in September 2019, in South Carolina.