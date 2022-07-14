Justin Bieber with paralysis: the singer gives reassuring news about his state of health

Friday June 10, 2022, Justin Bieber revealed in a video on Instagram to be suffering from a rare syndrome which paralyzes his face. Monday June 13, 2022, in story, the singer wanted to reassure his fans and revealed how his faith helped him during this ordeal.

During the darkest times of his life, justin bieber turned to his faith. In February 2020, in Zane Lowe’s podcast, he said: “God already loved me for who I am before he did anything to earn it or deserve it.” Suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare disease, the singer assured that his faith helped him overcome this ordeal. Monday, June 13, 2022, in a text shared in his story, the singer said: “I wanted to share a bit with you how I felt. Every day has gotten better and through all the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and who knows me. I am reminded that he knows me completely. He knows the darker parts of me that I wish no one knew and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.“

Believing, Hailey Bieber’s husband added: “This perspective has given me peace during this horrible storm I am facing. I know this storm will pass, but until then, Jesus is with me.“A few days earlier, it was in a video shared on Instagram that the singer had appeared with half of his face paralyzed. In complete transparency, he had explained to his fans: “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and caused paralysis in my face. As you can see, my right eye can’t blink, I can’t smile on that part of the face.“After assuring his body was telling him to slow down, he added:”We don’t know how long it will take. It will be fine, I hope (…) I have faith in God.“

Justin Bieber can count on the support of his wife

Today more than ever, the singer is dedicated to his health. For this, he can count on his wife, Hailey Bieber, who is a great support to him. A source told the magazine People : “Between Hailey’s health issue at the start of the year and this now, it’s a lot for them. Hailey is also worried. Just as Justin did everything he could to take care of Hailey, now she’s doing the same for him.Finally, this source added:They are a great team and will get through this together. Justin is looking forward to recovering and continuing to work.“