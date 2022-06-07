After Justice, Justin Bieber would have almost finished a new album, as he confided with enthusiasm during an interview given on Apple Music.

Justin Bieber will perform on stage in Paris on March 6 and 7, 2023. In the meantime, the Canadian superstar is not idle and has already let it be known that his next album, the seventh, would already be almost finished. During an interview on The Ebro Show on Apple Music, the 28-year-old singer said: “I don’t think there is a date yet. [de sortie], but I know it’s something we’re planning. It’s almost over. » Then he added: “It sounds really good. I’m really excited. There are a lot of cool collaborations and yeah, that should be out soon. »

But then, what can his fans, who are delighted with the news, expect after the great success of Justicewhich was born in 2021? “John Mayer is on the project, which is really crazy” announced the companion of Hailey Bieber, who is happy to be able to collaborate with the famous rocker. He also revealed that there would be « dinsane guitar solos that are really cool! It’s someone with whom I have [envie de travailler] since a long time. » To conclude, he told a little anecdote: “We were at Henson Studios, I was working on a song, he came in and he was like, ‘Can I go into the booth? (…) He went there, he threw a guitar solo and I was just amazed to see him give this gift, to see him at work because he is really on another level. It’s crazy ! »

Justin Bieber: a clip made with an iPhone

While the project already promises to make noise, Justin Bieber is still a hit with his songs Stay (feat The Kid LAROI) and Peaches. His new sounds i feel funny and Honest (feat Don Toliver) should allow the artist, who is currently on a world tour, to remain well ranked in the charts. About the music video i feel funnywhich was made using an iPhonedirector Cole Bennett captioned the video: “We were taking a break from filming another clip. […] We had a little time before going from one scene to another. So I went up to him in his trailer and I said, ‘Do you remember that song you sent me? Let’s shoot a video with my phone!’ »