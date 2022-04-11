Justin Bieber x Vespa, a High Speed ​​Collaboration

Zapping Men’s UP Longines and equestrian sports, a long-term love story

The engine of numerous artistic alliances with artists, stylists and designers from all over the world such as Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior or even Sean Wotherspoon, Vespa is now passing the second with a new large-scale collaboration. And to pilot this project, the manufacturer has sought the artistic paw of one of the most popular artists of the last decade, Justin Bieber.

Anchored in the world of music, the latter was able to explore a whole new one by putting his talents as a draftsman into practice for the design of this unique model. The one who cheerfully recounts his first Vespa experience when he was in Europe a few years ago, the famous wick in the wind, opted for a refined and timeless aesthetic, bordering on the sensual. Faithful to his creative process, Justin Bieber, who confided that he likes to “create something from nothing (…) and give a unique twist to things”, imagined a Vespa which is intended to be the reflection of his imagination.

Painted entirely in pure white from the saddle to the hubcaps, the Sprint model is distinguished by the subtle presence of flames drawn on the bodywork. Available in 50 and 125 cc versions, like the brand’s essential models but still compliant with new environmental standards, the Vespa x Justin Bieber is completed with a series of biker accessories including a bag, a pair of gloves and a helmet of the same color.

Learn more The launch of the pre-booking phase will begin on April 20, 2022