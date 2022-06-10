Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed after rare disease diagnosis

Justin Bieber suffers from facial paralysis after being diagnosed with a rare disease.

“I wanted to update you guys on what’s going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it’s because of this virus attacking the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and caused the paralysis of my face,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.

According to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is characterized by a painful rash around the ear, on the face, or on the mouth. It occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head, sometimes causing paralysis.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. That nostril isn’t moving, so there’s complete paralysis on that side of my face,” Bieber continued, pointing to the right side of his face.

“So for those who are frustrated with my cancellations of upcoming shows, I’m just physically obviously unable to do them. It’s pretty serious as you can see. I wish it weren’t, but obviously my body is telling me to slow down.

The “Peaches” singer announced Wednesday that he would be postponing a few shows from his ongoing Justice World Tour due to a then-unknown health issue.

With some time off from the tour, which is slated to run through March 2023, Bieber told fans on Friday he plans to “just rest and relax” so he can “come back to 100%” .

“I’m going to get better and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal,” he said. “It’s just time and we don’t know how long it’s going to take, but it’s going to be okay. I have hope and trust in God and I’m convinced it’s all for a reason.

A friend of Bieber’s exclusively tells Page Six that those closest to him are also planning a successful recovery. “Bieber will be fine,” the insider said. “It’s because of an infection, a paralysis on the right side. He will get over it. »

In the meantime, the artist’s celebrity friends flooded his comments section with messages of support.

“I love you and proud of you,” wrote longtime Bieber manager Scooter Braun, while Kehlani added, “I love you man, please take all the time you have. need !!”

Jhené Aiko left a series of praying hands emojis, while Patrick Schwarzenegger commented with several red hearts.

“I love you, my brother ! You are going to be great! Rest brother. We love you !” Bieber’s “I’m the One” collaborator DJ Khaled enthused. ” GOD LOVES YOU ! WE LOVE GOD! Love forever!”