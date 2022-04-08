Justin Bieber’s funny outfit at the Grammys makes internet users react

The 64th Grammy Awards took place this Sunday.

Contrary to the other ceremony which takes place seven days before, no one gave anyone a slap, which is quite correct.

Few scandals animated the evening, but fortunately, the strange style of dress of Justin Bieber was able to furnish the conversations of Internet users who sought to spill virtual ink on their social networks.

FYI, the Canadian singer showed up on the red carpet dressed like this:



His extra-large suit was designed by Balenciaga, while the (more traditional) dress of his wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) was a Saint-Laurent creation.

For observers less familiar with the high fashion world, Justin Bieber’s daring ensemble bordered on the ridiculous and they weren’t shy about letting it be known!

Someone thought he looked like he borrowed a suit from Michael Jordan in the 90s.

Speaking of basketball, another thought he looked like he was in the 2003 NBA draft.

Another user drew a comparison with the 1988 film Big which starred Tom Hanks.

A similarity to the music video I Love It by Kanye West and Lil Pump was noticed…

But also another with the character of Herman Munster.

Someone said he looked like two kids riding on top of each other trying to catch an adult movie at the theater.

One user lied: “He’s in solidarity with all of us who had to show up in court looking like that.”

Popular 80s singer Richard Marx was kinder when he brought up a comparison to Talking Heads singer David Byrne.

Either way, Bieber still stole the show on that night (even without winning a trophy), thanks to his take on his success. Peachesat the end of the gala.



(Note that he had swapped the extra-large suit for the leather pants…)

