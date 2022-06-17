Justin Bieber’s health issues recovered by antivax

“False Media Tries To Say It’s Not True But Justin Bieber Says The ‘Vaccine’ Ruined His Life” Silvano Trotta, the influential conspiracy leader, was scandalized on June 17 on his Telegram account with more than 150,000 subscribers. Since the cancellation by the singer of his tour due to facial paralysis the previous week, many people convinced of the hidden toxicity of vaccines against Covid-19 see it as a new side effect.

An article from June 11 of the VancouverTimes, shared by Mr. Trotta, would provide definitive proof of this. Under the title “Justin Bieber: ‘The vaccine ruined my life'” (“Justin Bieber: ‘The Vaccine Destroyed My Life'”), it reads:

“Justin Bieber now admits he regrets taking the Covid-19 vaccine, saying it left him with permanent facial paralysis. Bieber confided this to a close friend, who then leaked the information to the Daily Mail. Bieber reportedly intends to sue Pfizer for causing his paralysis, despite the company being shielded from liability. »

A parody press site, “Vancouver Times”, has had international success in the antivax sphere since it claims that Justin Bieber would oppose vaccination.

Pure infox

Except that, as often on the account of Silvano Trotta, his sources are not serious.

the VancouverTimes is not a news media but a parody site. ” The VancouverTimes is the West Coast’s most trusted source of satire. We write satirical articles on issues that affect conservatives,” specify the site in its section “About us” (” about us “). The article of DailyMail, an English tabloid, evokes, like many other media, the facial paralysis of Justin Bieber, but without ever mentioning the Pfizer vaccine, or even confidences that he would have made to a loved one. The star talks about the physical and psychological suffering caused by this facial paralysis.

A star in fragile health

The 28-year-old Canadian singer suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder caused by a reactivation of the varicella virus, which leads to shingles, then activates this syndrome which often manifests as red patches and facial paralysis.

This type of crisis arises in times of stress or weakness in weakened individuals, which has led some suspicious observers to suggest that the Covid-19 vaccine could be the cause. To date, no formal link between the two has been demonstrated.

In 2020, Justin Bieber revealed that he not only had Lyme disease, but also a “ serious cases of chronic mononucleosis which affects [sa] skin, [ses] neurological functions, [son] energy and [sa] general health”.