Justin Bieber’s Israeli producers reject Nazi salute claims

Pop star Justin Bieber has been condemned by a European chief rabbi after making a gesture interpreted by the latter as a Nazi salute during a concert on Tuesday in Finland.

But the singer’s Israeli producers denied the accusation, saying the gesture was just a dance move.

“It’s not all about the Jewish people,” they said in a statement.

Bieber, 28, was performing in front of 20,000 fans in Helsinki, Finland, when he began to cross the stage raising his hand, in a gesture that could be seen as suggestive of Nazi soldiers marching in goose step performing the “seig heil” salute.

Bieber has been filmed at other concerts walking the same way. This movement, called “stomp”, is a joke between the singer and his horde of groupies.

The company responsible for promoting Bieber’s show in Israel said the footsteps had nothing to do with the Nazis.

“These are dance moves… Dance moves are meant to entertain. It’s not all about the Jewish people, with all the love we have for ourselves,” a representative from Nidar Oz Communications said.

Scooter Braun, the star’s manager, identifies as Jewish and is a descendant of Holocaust survivors. On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Bieber shared his manager’s Instagram post commemorating the 6,000,000 murdered Jews.

The Canadian has already performed in Israel twice, in 2011 and 2017 and is expected in August 2022.

