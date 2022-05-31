Entertainment

Justin Bieber’s sweet words for ‘the sweetest and most beautiful’ little sister

This Monday, Justin Bieber dedicated an Instagram post to his little sister for her birthday.

For Justin Bieber, nothing is more important than family. This Monday, the Canadian singer dedicated an Instagram post to his little sister Jazmyn who was celebrating her fourteenth birthday. “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but happy fourteenth birthday to the sweetest, prettiest, most precious little sister a sibling could ask for,” Hailey Baldwin’s husband captioned before to tell him “I love you”.

Jazmyn and her 12-year-old brother, Jaxon, were born from Justin Bieber’s dad’s previous romance with Erin Wagner. The superstar’s dad then welcomed Bay, now 3, with a third wife named Chelsey. The latter was already the mother of Allie, 15 years old. Earlier this month, Jazmyn shared some photos from a trip to Canada with her older brother and his 28-year-old wife, Hailey. “Fam time,” wrote the teenager.

Last December, Justin Bieber posted a cute black and white photo of himself alongside his wife, Jazmyn and Allie. “My favorite ‘girls’,” captioned the 28-year-old artist.

