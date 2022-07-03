Justin Bieber’s wife is a real hit with her ultra comfy outfit!

The Barbadian singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky became parents last May.

Almost two months after becoming a mom, Rihanna appeared in public for the first time on Friday, accompanying her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, to the Wireless Fest music festival in London.

For this special occasion, the singer from Barbados wore a loose black outfit, consisting of sports leggings, a transparent blouse and a large bomber jacket.

As accessories, she chose a silver chain and earrings. And she chose to wear her long hair loose.

In a video circulating on social networks, we can see Rihanna walking near the stage, surrounded by her security team, and being a little indifferent towards her followers.

According to TMZ, Rihanna flew from Los Angeles on a private plane to London, with her baby, whose name is so far unknown.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became parents on May 13. Six days after giving birth, the businesswoman was also seen leaving her Los Angeles home and then getting into a car.

On this occasion, the 34-year-old star was seen in an informal look, wearing a loose sweatshirt, black pants and shoes of the same color. Her long hair was tied in a bun at the top and she wore huge dark glasses.

Rihanna and her boyfriend announced last January that they were to become parents for the first time, after several years of romance.

During her pregnancy, the interpreter of “Umbrella” has been characterized by appearances at public events and red carpets with looks in which she exposed her adorable belly.