Justin Closed Selena Gomez’s ‘Chapter’ Before Wedding

Hailey Bieber describes for the first time how her husband, Justin Bieber, “closed a chapter” with his ex Selena Gomez before their marriage.

The model broke down the “timeline” of his July 2018 engagement to the singer – which followed his brief reunion with Gomez – on Wednesday’s episode of Alexandra Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

The former ‘Drop the Mic’ host said she was “point blank…never had a relationship with him when he was with someone.”

Hailey, 25, went on to clarify that she never ‘stole’ the 30-year-old ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ alum from Justin, saying it was ‘not [her] character to ruin someone’s relationship.

The former ballerina explained that before her partner went down on one knee, he “closed a chapter” with Gomez.

“I think it was the best thing that could have happened to him to move on, to get engaged, to get married, and to move on with his life that way,” Hailey explained. “I know what was going on when we got back together and I know what had to happen for this to get back together in a healthy way.”

She praised the 28-year-old’s “mature and healthy decision”, calling it “respectful to” her.

“I would never want to get into a relationship and get engaged and be married to them and think deep down, ‘I wonder if it was really, like, closed for you,'” Hailey added. “I know for a fact that we were able to get back together because it was completely closed.”

The Rhode skincare designer, who married Justin in September 2018, noted that they were “away from any kind of drama so far” with the actress.

Justin proposed to Hailey in July 2018 and they married two months later. RMLA / BACKGROUND GRID

“I don’t want to stir anything or lift anything,” she said. “[Fans] I would like him to end up with someone else and that’s fine. You can wish for whatever you want, but that’s just not the case.

Hailey asked, “If we’ve moved on, why don’t you?”

She first dated Justin in December 2015 when the “Baby” singer and Gomez broke up.

Hailey noted that some of Gomez’s fans haven’t “moved on” and “wish” Justin was done with her. Getty Images

The recurring couple split in 2016 and Justin moved on with Sofia Richie.

In November 2017, was spotted on a bike ride with Gomez. In March of the following year, the reconciled exes broke up with him and he reunited with Hailey in June 2018.

Following their courthouse wedding three months later, the duo remarried in front of family and friends in September 2019 in South Carolina.

Hailey has repeatedly applauded those who have opposed her marriage in the past, telling haters in April to “leave [her] only.”

“Enough time has passed,” she said at the time. “I mind my own business. I do nothing, I say nothing. »