Justin Cobbs and Willie Reed sign Buducnost’s comeback victory over Virtus Bologna

Vitus Segafredo Bologna on the pitch at 7pm. It is played at Moraca, on the Buducnost pitch in Podgorica.

Virtus with full points in Group B after two matches like the Montenegrins. It is the third round of EuroCup.

Live on Sky Sport Action, channel 206, with commentary by Andrea Solaini; comment by Matteo Soragna.

Live streaming on Eleven Sport with commentary by Sabino Palermo.

Live broadcast, with a large pre-match, on Radio Nettuno Bologna 1.

The challenge ends 86-82 in favor of the Montenegrin team, which inflicts a promo stop on Virtus in Europe.

Scariolo’s men close the first half ahead of 11, but with Buducnost always in the game.

In the fourth period the change of gear of the hosts, who come back with a partial of 20-9 that brings them up to +5 a minute and a half from the end.

Marco Belinelli (15 with 5/6 from the field and 3/3 to free) does not tremble from the line and brings his team back to -2 on 84-82.

After Teodosic’s 2 error, Justin Cobbs (23 + 8 assists and 7 fouls suffered) takes care of setting the score on the final 86-82.

Excellent performance by Willie Reed (21 + 6 with 10/15 from two), Petar Popovic closes with 9 points, 5 assists and 3 steals.

For Virtus good Amedeo Tessitori (13 + 6, 5/6 FG), Kevin Hervey in double figures (15 + 5 + 3 stolen but 5 lost), Kyle Weems puts 9 with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals.