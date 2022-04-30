Justin Hawkins, from star to rock critic – 04/30/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

More rocker pint, difficult. Long hair, a slender body like Mick Jagger, many tattoos and a way of dressing where the bizarre merges with the androgynous. “We just want to rock,” was one of the quotes that accompanied Darkness when the group gained recognition from the masses in England, their country. The singer and guitarist Justin Hawkins he was the one who had pronounced those unmemorable words, as a declaration of principles. In the early days, that’s what they did, and with great success.

The Darkness is one of those bands that didn’t have to record a lot of albums and tour a lot before they hit it. Already the first album, Permission To Land (2003) was a hit: with three million copies sold in Great Britain, multiple platinum certifications and a shower of awards, including the English equivalent of the Grammys, the Brits, given among others by actress Scarlett Johansson. There are some videos of that delivery ceremony and there you can see Hawkins strutting around in an outfit that seems designed by a Liberace wanting to show it off at the Rio de Janeiro carnival. oh, success…

All the signs of things to come were there. It often happens that those bands that reach the top fast, also go full speed towards the collision with the wall. One record and a stay in a star rehab clinic later, in 2006, and the band had already broken up: Hawkins was gone and those who remained formed Stone Gods, which lasted only little more than an Instagram story. “You have to have an ego to do this,” Hawkins would say years later, “but that can also be a problem.” What if.

Hawkins was born in Surrey in 1975, but not much is known about his life before he became a rock star. In part, because he tends to avoid answering anything more or less personal in a completely honest way. Sometimes he does it, but many other times he chooses to say some nonsense to generate a comic effect or to provoke. Some examples from a questionnaire you were given ten years ago:

“How did you lose so much weight?”

—Bulimia and amphetamines. No, the key is to stop eating meat, fish and bread. And stop drinking milk.

“It has been said that you once consumed the equivalent of 150,000 pounds of cocaine.

“That is a tremendous exaggeration. It was 149,000 pounds.

—Did you seriously compose jingles for IKEA?

—Yes, that’s how we financed our first album. But not only for IKEA. Also for HSBC, Mars chocolates and many others.

What would seem true is that he does not come from a particularly wealthy family. In that same questionnaire, Hawkins says that his father was a construction foreman and his mother a housewife and that both had no objections when he and his brother Dan bet to be part of the rock firmament. .

Because Hawkins is a rocker full-fledged, although he has a place in his heart for some pop. The Darkness is a mix of influences like Queen (he has their faces tattooed on his fingers), AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Def Leppard. These inspirations are very present in the singer’s voice, which usually goes from the lowest register to falsetto in seconds.

Question that Hawkins after the “crash & burn” (shock and fire) of the first stage of The Darkness and his rehabilitation also tried to do something on his own. A little before The Darkness officially ended, he released a version of the Sparks song This Town Ain’t Big Enough… under the pseudonym British Whale, with which he did not do badly. , reaching sixth place in the sales charts. Now without his former bandmates, he tried to lead another group called Hot Leg, but the only album that group recorded was a commercial failure. Five years after The Darkness broke up, Hawkins got back together for another attempt at being in a band with some stability. They went back to record new albums and changed integration, but it was no longer the same as in the glory days.

Through it all, Hawkins got married, had a daughter, got divorced, and when his ex-wife moved to Switzerland, he did the same to be close to his daughter. It was from that country that one day a channel of Youtube, six months ago. There, Hawkins talks about a little bit of everything, but mostly about music, and his videos can be divided into several categories: bands or artists he likes (Queen, Bryan Adams, Meat Loaf), bands or artists he doesn’t like (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak, The Glass Animals) and bands or artists about which he has conflicting opinions, such as Adele (she made a video called Hmmm… Is she as good as they say?), or Ed Sheeran (“She’s easy to hit, but there’s something wrong with her). bulletproof, and it is that he began singing and playing the guitar in the street”). It’s not that he starts making diatribes against this or that artist. Like a talented professional critic, Hawkins analyzes the artistic strengths and weaknesses of the composers and performers in question and provides commentary that helps to understand compositional issues. Or song arrangements, like when he talks about INXS’s New Sensation and points out a drum “loop” (Hawkins has a particular penchant for noticing what drummers do) that, by doing the unexpected, contributes to the highlight. of the song. He goes down to that level of detail.

Justin Hawkins as youtuber

Those videos delight music nerds, but he also has others in which he ventures outside the domain of music lovers to reflect on issues related to music or culture, from other points of view. Like when he made a video from a lecture by political debater Jordan Peterson (“I disagree with Jordan Peterson on this”).

And for those who want to know a little about what it’s like to be a rock star, there are also videos. There, without going into too lurid details, Hawkins talks about what it was like to be on tour in a successful band, why he hated being interviewed, how the music industry mistreated or ripped off artists, and other relishes of stardom.

Hawkins also uses his YouTube channel to dialogue with—and confront—his followers (he has just over 100,000 subscribers). Once in a while, he makes videos in which he picks out some of the most negative comments he can find and responds to them with a mixture of respect and sarcasm that manage to both entertain and show a possible path towards a slightly less toxic dialogue on social media and social platforms.