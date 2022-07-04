Justin Lim to Direct Live-Action Adaptation of One Punch Man

Justin Lim will direct the live-action film adaptation of One Punch Man, an exclusive report by Deadline declared. The Taiwanese-American director had previously worked on several fast furious titles, including Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast Fiveand Fast & Furious 6.

According to the exclusive report, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner will be working on the script for the live-action film. Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productions are producing the film, while Sony Pictures has acquired the film rights to Shueisha.

Production on the film will begin by the end of the year, as Lin will work closely with Rosenberg and Pinkner on a script rewrite. This marks Lin’s new job as he recently quit the x fast film production, citing creative differences related to star Vin Diesel’s script rewrite system.

A punch is based on a superhero franchise created by Japanese artist ONE. It started as an online comic series in 2009 before receiving a digital manga remake in 2012. It was later serialized in Shueisha’s Tonari no young jump magazine and was illustrated by Yusuke Murata. Viz Media has licensed the manga series in English for North America.

One Punch Man anime season 2 – Visual

An anime adaptation of the series was animated by studio Madhouse and aired from October to December 2015. A second season aired from April to June 2019. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The streaming service describes the plot as follows:

Saitama started being a hero just for fun. After three years of “special” training, he has become so powerful that he can defeat his opponents with a single punch. Now, alongside Genos, his loyal cyborg follower, Saitama is ready to begin his official duties as a professional hero working with the Hero Association. However, the frequency of monster appearances increases and it seems more and more that the prediction of the great seer Madame Shibabawa on the fate of Earth is coming true. In the midst of this crisis, the “hero hunter” Garou makes his own appearance.

Source: Deadline

© ONE, Yusuke Murata / Shueisha