Justin Lin has already found a new project to forget about Fast & Furious 10!

To forget the frustration behind the Fast & Furious 10 affair, director Justin Lin will adapt a very famous Japanese anime. Indeed, the new project on which the director is working is none other than One Punch Man.

According to information relayed by Deadline, screenwriters Scott Rosenberg (Venom) and Jeff Pinkner (Jumanji Next Level) are responsible for writing the script and Justin Lin for directing. The adaptation will be handled by Sony Pictures, which has acquired the production rights from Shueisha. Filming is expected to begin in late 2022.

The studio does not intend to stop at a single production but plans to make it a franchise depending on the success of the first film.

One Punch Man is a manga created by ONE and Yusuke Murata. It has 26 volumes and is one of the best-selling works in the world with more than 30 million copies sold. After its success in Japan, manga and anime set out to conquer the world.

It was again a huge success due to a clever mix of comedy, action and science fiction. But especially to his badass character who concludes his fights in one shot.

The plot features Saïtama, an unemployed, depressed young man with no real purpose in life. One day, he meets a man-crab who is looking for a young boy “with a chin in the shape of a buttock” according to him. Saitama ends up falling on this young boy and decides to save him from the man-crab, whom he manages to defeat but with great difficulty.

From then on, Saitama decided to become a superhero and trained very seriously for three years: 100 push-ups, 100 squats, 100 abs and 10 km of running every day and without using heating or air conditioning. At the end of his training “so intense that he loses his hair”, he notices that he has become so strong that he can now beat all his opponents with a single punch.

His excessive strength has become a source of problems for him, since he cannot find opponents of his size. He begins to get bored in his job as a hero because the fights no longer give him any satisfaction or any adrenaline… Although he has put an end to a good number of threats, each more dangerous than the other, no one seems notice Saitama’s incredible ability, except for his friend and disciple Genos, a young man turned cyborg.

The main character is dubbed in the French version of the anime by Orelsan. One Punch Man currently has 2 seasons, 24 episodes (12 episodes per season) and 6 OAVs.

Justin Lin was born on October 11, 1971 in Taipei, is a director, screenwriter producer of American-Taiwanese origin. He directed five films (4; 5; 6 and 9) of the American action film franchise Fast and Furious. In 2022, following the resignation of Justin Lin from the film Fast & furious 10 in the middle of filming, we learned that: “ an “major disagreement” would have indeed taken place between Justin Lin and Vin Diesel. The latter would have made new proposals for the film, which would not have been accepted by Lin. Another scriptwriter would also have been recruited to modify the script, and review the dialogues “.

But that hasn’t stopped him from bouncing back and his agenda for the next 2 years is already full. Indeed, after One Punch Man, he will work in 2024 as director of Shaolin Temple Remake and once this project is completed, he will be the director of season 1 of the series The Islands.