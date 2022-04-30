Justin Lin leaves the direction days after the start of filming

MADRID, 27 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

justin lin He is a veteran of the Fast & Furious saga, in which he has participated as director and producer. He was scheduled to go behind the cameras for the tenth installmentFast X, but the filmmaker has abandoned the address few days after start of filming.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to take a step back as director of Fast Xwhile I stay in the project as a producer“, announced in a statement published on social networks.

“For 10 years and five films we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts and the best car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the Fast family,” he added.

The medium claims that Lin’s exit has been “friendly on both sides”, but the director decided to leave the project due to creative differences. Filming for the film had just begun, and while second-unit filming will continue, multiple sources told Deadline that production will go on a short hiatus as they search for a replacement for Lin.

“The sources added that a decision on his replacement will be made soon as negotiations with some candidates are already underway“, says the publication. The launch has been set for May 19, 2023 and, as Deadline points out, Lin’s departure will not change the date.

Lin was in charge of directing Full Throttle: Tokyo Race, Fast & Furious: Even Faster, Fast & Furious 5, Fast & Furious 6, and Fast & Furious 9. Although he will no longer direct the tenth installment, he has written the script in collaboration with Dan Mazeau. Fast X will star Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and Sung Kang. In addition, the film will mean the addition to the saga of Jason Momoawho will play the villain, and Brie Larson.

The Fast and Furious franchise began in 2001 and has grossed over $6.6 billion worldwide, figure that includes the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. The most recent installment is Fast and Furious 9, released in Spain in July 2021 and which exceeded 720 million dollars at the box office despite launching in the midst of a pandemic.