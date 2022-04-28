Justin Lin Leaving Actor’s Management of Vin Diesel E! News UK

Fast and Furious director Justin Lin has announced that he will no longer be directing the next installment in the Fast X franchise (Fast and Furious 10), which began filming last week. According to the IANS report, Variety reported that the filmmaker, who co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Dan Mazeau, will remain involved with the project as a producer.

Lin shared the news with a statement posted on social media, which read, “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X while remaining with the project in as a producer.” He said: “In 10 years and five movies, we’ve been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts and the best car chases.” The filmmaker’s statement continued. “On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I’m proud to have helped build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the FAST family.”

Production on Fast X began April 20, with franchise stars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron returning to their characters. New cast members include Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. At the end of the first week of filming, Diesel posted a video on Instagram with Lin, teasing that the film felt like “the beginning of an epic ending.”

While promoting F9 (Fast and Furious 9), Lin opened up to Variety about the direction of the franchise’s planned tenth and eleventh installments, saying he and Diesel started charting the roadmap a while ago. almost ten years. Sources say production on the main unit briefly went on hiatus while Universal locks in a replacement director, while the second unit continues filming. Fast X is slated for a theatrical release on May 19, 2023. Since 2006, Lin has directed five “Fast and Furious” films.