Justin Lin left the Fast and Furious series due to Vin Diesel’s behavior

Regardless of the criticism for the absurdity of its story, no one can deny that the Fast and Furious saga continues to be a great success. Fans love it and enjoy each new hype, as each new title earns big at the global box office leaving plenty of room to continue with other sequels and spin-offs. Although several projects within this universe are still expected, the main line hopes to begin its closure with Fast X. However, it was recently revealed that director Justin Lin had decided to resign after only a few days of filming. Now the rumor is that it all has to do with Vin Diesel, whose behavior on set is apparently terrible and unprofessional.

The saga that began with Fast and Furious – 53% have gone through several directors, but justin lin He is definitely the most recognized and the most constant when working on Fast and Furious: Tokyo Challenge – 37%, Fast and Furious – 28%, Fast and Furious 6 – 69% and Fast and Furious 9 – 65%. The producer also knew how to make the most of what the story could offer and with it he consolidated himself within the action genre without taking himself excessively seriously. It stood to reason that he would be the most suitable name to end the main plot, but it seems things got out of hand quickly, but maybe not so unexpectedly.

According to New YorkDaily Newsa source close to filming revealed that the main reason Lin stepped down as director is that Vin Diesel he had a lousy behavior that made it impossible to work with him. Apparently, the actor was late and unprepared, despite the fact that by now he should already know what is expected of him as the main character of the franchise.

With this unpleasant constant, the director began to feel very uncomfortable for everything he was also investing as a producer and responsible for putting an end to one of the most beloved stories by the public. The informant explained:

Diesel is late for the set. His lines are unknown. And he comes out of shape.

A veteran producer not involved in the film said that it must be a really serious situation for the director to quit when they were already shooting:

I had never seen anything like this. Lin is giving up $10 or $20 million

At the moment neither Lin nor Diesel’s representative have confirmed or sent any kind of statement about it. In fact, it is not officially known why the director decided to leave the project, but he stayed on as producer so he should still have some control over the story and the filming. Of course, it is not the first time that this type of rumor surrounds one of the installments of Fast and Furious. The lawsuit between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel is known worldwide and acquired somewhat strange overtones when the protagonist of the saga said that the real reason for the conflict is that he, as a visionary and genius, had pushed Johnson to the limit to get his best performance, something that even Emily Blunt was mocked, because the news was released while promoting Jungle Cruise – 70% next to Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson He decided long ago that he wasn’t going to talk about it anymore and that he wanted the team to have a great closure, but things were thrown into turmoil again when Diesel posted a manipulative message about the family to get the actor back. Johnson responded immediately without being intimidated and assured again that he would never work with someone so unprofessional again.

According to the source, nobody wants to say openly that Vin Diesel is the problem, because his name is the face of the franchise, especially after the death of Paul Walker, but everyone knows that it is his responsibility and his fault. According to Varietythe output of justin lin it’s costing Universal $1 million a day that they can’t keep filming. Apparently, the production company is in crisis because other directors of the saga such as James Wan or F. Gary Gray cannot return due to scheduling problems, which means that the path to find another creative could take longer than planned, a very strong crisis if they want to keep the release date for May 2023.

